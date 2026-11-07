Bodies of five sailors found on the “Wine Trader”

The bodies of five sailors have been found on the “Wine Trader”, which is in the port of Varna for repairs. They were discovered during inspections of the vessel, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The ship was hit by a drone on 15 October in Romanian territorial waters. After the incident, it was taken to Varna, where repair work and inspections began.

Following the strike, seven crew members were unaccounted for, while several sailors were rescued. With the discovery of the five bodies, the fate of two of the crew members initially reported missing remains unclear.

So far, no further information has been released about the identities of the deceased, the cause of their deaths or the circumstances in which they were found. It has also not been specified when the inspections of the ship will be completed.

Sources: bnrnews.bg