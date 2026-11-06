Dusan Kosic is the favorite to coach Lokomotiv Sofia

Dusan Kosic is the favorite to become the new head coach of Lokomotiv Sofia following the parting of ways with Lyuboslav Penev. This was reported by „Maritsa“, citing a high-ranking source from the capital club. The appointment has not yet been officially confirmed.

Lokomotiv Sofia parted ways with Penev by mutual consent on October 30. The club announced that the team would be led by the former coach’s assistants in the match against Botev Plovdiv, after which the staff’s duties would come to an end. „The two sides have parted ways by mutual consent,“ the club’s statement read.

According to the „Maritsa“ report, Kosic was personally recommended by former Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski. The Slovenian coach is currently in charge of the Plovdiv side, which raises the question of his contractual relationship with the club.

Dusan Kosic is among the options for the position, but according to „Topsport“, the likelihood of him leaving Lokomotiv Plovdiv at this stage is small. The media outlet says the coach is expected to remain at „Lauta“ at least until the winter.

Among the other names mentioned are Aleksandar Tomas, Yavor Valchinov and Georgi Donkov. Tomas is well known at Lokomotiv Plovdiv, while Valchinov is associated with the capital club’s academy. Donkov came close to being appointed at Lokomotiv Sofia in the summer, but the management chose Penev at the time.

Until a permanent coach is chosen, the team is being led by Aleksandar Georgiev, director of the youth academy. Lokomotiv Sofia are 13th in the provisional standings with 9 points after 13 matches. In their seven home games this season, the „red-and-blacks“ have recorded two draws and five defeats.

The club’s management is expected to make a decision during the break for the national team matches.