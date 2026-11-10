“Mladost” without hot water and heating for 2 months

Residents of the “Mladost” district in Sofia have been without hot water since August 28, and with the onset of the colder months, they have also been left without central heating. The hot water was turned on for only a few days in October. The deadlines for restoring the heating service have been extended several times, while “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” still has not announced a date by which the service will be restored.

“We had hot water for a few days in October, but otherwise we have been without heating service since August 28, and this makes everyday life very difficult,” a resident told bTV. According to her, people simply want to receive the service they pay for.

Water is heated in kettles, homes are heated with air conditioners

Because of the prolonged interruption, households heat water in electric kettles and mix it with cold water from the taps. “That is how we manage our everyday needs,” the woman explained.

Some residents use air conditioners for heating, but some homes do not have such appliances. Others are worried about higher electricity bills, as electricity is being used both for heating and for warming water. “In larger apartments, in my opinion, it is even more difficult to heat them, because you need at least three or four air conditioners,” one of those affected pointed out.

The problem also affects families with young children. A nearby kindergarten is also without central heating. “In the morning, when we take the child to kindergarten, we simply have to dress them in thick clothes because there is no heating,” another resident of the district said.

Some families are seeking a solution at relatives’ homes. “My mother and father have a water heater, and we go there to bathe in the evening,” a resident of the building said.

More than 15 meters of pipe need to be replaced

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia” explains that the repair work is complicated by limited access to the damaged section of the pipeline. In a response to bTV, the company says that more than 15 meters of pipe located beneath a structure need to be replaced.

Emergency crews have carried out excavation work on both sides of the site and attempted to build a new pipeline beneath the building without affecting its structure. According to the company, technical difficulties currently prevent the repair from being completed in this way.

The district mayor has also been notified of the case, but a technical solution is still being sought. “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” has not committed to a deadline for restoring the heating service.

“People’s patience is running out. Freezing temperatures are approaching, and this is very worrying,” one of the residents commented. The people hope that the problem will be resolved before Christmas and that hot water and heating will return to their homes.