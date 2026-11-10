Hotline opened for relatives of those injured near Zimnitsa

The Ministry of Health has opened a hotline for relatives of those injured in the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa. By calling 02 930 11 52, citizens can obtain information about which medical facilities their relatives and loved ones have been admitted to.

According to the Ministry of Health, 46 people were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. There are 27 people in Sliven, 12 in Yambol and 7 in Burgas. The reported death toll is 11.

86 vehicles were involved in the crash

The chain-reaction crash affected both carriageways of the motorway. A total of 86 vehicles were involved—63 heading towards Burgas and 23 towards Sofia, law enforcement authorities said. According to the information released, the first accident occurred on the carriageway towards Burgas, after which an incident also occurred in the opposite direction.

Two separate road traffic accidents are being investigated. Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and expert assessments are expected to be commissioned in connection with the case. The causes and specific circumstances surrounding the crash are still being clarified.

The hotline is intended to assist relatives seeking information about the whereabouts of those injured at the medical facilities.