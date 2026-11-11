API Chief: Fog Is the Main Cause of the Crashes

Dense fog with variable visibility is the main cause of the multiple-vehicle crashes on the Trakia motorway, said Aleksandar Todorov, chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, in an interview with bTV. However, he added that there are also many other factors that must be clarified by the competent authorities.

“The main cause we are identifying is the dense fog, which has variable visibility,” said Aleksandar Todorov.

He dismissed the condition of the road as a cause of the crashes. According to the API chairman, the motorway’s road surface and markings are in good condition.

“We have identified mistakes, and there are many factors that I believe will be clarified after all the investigations. The competent authorities will establish them,” Todorov said.

Coordination with the Ministry of Interior

The API chairman said that coordination with the Ministry of Interior is at a very good level. Staff are present around the clock at the coordination centre, while teams respond to submitted reports and monitor the information received about the road conditions.

“The teams responded extremely quickly,” Todorov said. He added that reports are submitted to the coordination centre so that a response at the scene can be organised.

Intelligent Systems Planned for 2027

Todorov clarified that the current toll system is aimed at charging users and does not monitor traffic in real time.

According to him, intelligent monitoring systems are to be introduced in 2027. They are included in the schedule for public procurement procedures, and a request for funding has also been submitted.

The API chairman’s comment comes after the serious multiple-vehicle crashes on the Trakia motorway, in which, according to the published information, the main problem was the sharply changing visibility caused by the dense fog.

Sources: novini.bg