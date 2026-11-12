PB: Mothers of Children with Disabilities to Remain Personal Assistants

Mothers of children with disabilities will continue to be their children’s personal assistants and will be able to work additionally. This was stated by Progressive Bulgaria MP Ivan Yanev in the National Assembly during the presentation of the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act. According to him, no one will be deprived of social benefits despite the high budget deficit.

“The social package is secured, and no one will be deprived of social benefits,” Yanev said.

The proposal also provides for expanding the pool of people who can serve as personal assistants. Civil servants caring for relatives with disabilities will also be eligible. According to Yanev, this will enable more families to combine caregiving with work.

Monthly allowance proposed to reach €704

Ivan Yanev said that the monthly allowance for children with the most severe disabilities is proposed to increase from €603 to €704. The amount is part of the legislative proposals presented by the MPs and will depend on the adoption of the respective provisions.

Yanev also pointed to fraudulent TELK decisions as a major problem in the system. According to him, the Interior Ministry should play a more active role in identifying violations, and both those who issue false decisions and those who use them should be held accountable.

Special contracts instead of employment contracts

MP Maria Todorova said that the status of personal assistants would be preserved, but the contracting arrangements would be changed. It is envisaged that employment contracts will be replaced with special contracts for the provision of personal assistance.

“Changing the status of the contract to a special one makes it possible for people caring for their children or relatives to work under a primary employment relationship, full-time, with a full working week,” Maria Todorova said.

According to the BNR, the transition to the new regime is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2027. Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova said that personal assistants would not lose their social security rights and that the changes should guarantee the accrual of social security service.

The proposals have not yet been finally adopted. Between the first and second readings, Progressive Bulgaria also plans to amend the Personal Income Tax Act, introducing a tax relief for working people with disabilities. Ivan Yanev pointed out that the current Article 18 has not been updated since 2008.