Elisaveta Belobradova: We will demand the resignation of the head of the State Agency for National Security

“Democratic Bulgaria” will demand the resignation of the chairman of the State Agency for National Security over the allegations of pressure on Iva Mihaylova. MP Elisaveta Belobradova said this on the Bulgarian National Television programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov.”

According to her, the information is based on Mihaylova’s own words. Belobradova claims that the young woman was threatened with having her rehabilitation and state protection withdrawn if she refused to give her first interview to journalist Martin Karbovski.

“It is very important to say that this is a parliamentary republic. All actions by the Council of Ministers and the State Agency for National Security are subject to parliamentary oversight,” Belobradova said.

The MP recalled that during a previous hearing before a parliamentary committee, Iva Mihaylova’s mother had presented information about the support provided by the state – legal protection, treatment and medical examinations. According to Belobradova, this assistance should not be used as a means of political pressure.

She insisted that all institutions connected to the case should be heard and that their actions should be examined through parliamentary oversight. In her statement, Belobradova did not present data on a completed investigation or definitively established violations, but spoke about Mihaylova’s allegations and the need for an institutional inquiry.

In the interview, Belobradova also commented on the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act, which were opposed by parents of children with disabilities. According to her, the problem lies both in the content of the bill and in the way it was introduced.

She said that the bill had been introduced by MPs rather than by the Council of Ministers, thereby avoiding public consultation. According to her, the bill was submitted at 5 p.m. so that it could pass quickly through the National Assembly.

“This is not the way to carry out a reform. Because reform means discussion,” Belobradova said.

The MP also questioned whether the TELK commissions were ready to take on the additional function of assessing the ability of people with disabilities to work and remain active. According to her, there is no clear methodology or sufficient preparation, while the commissions are facing a shortage of doctors.

Belobradova also said that the budget provides for 228 million leva in lower spending in the social sphere. She expressed concern that the proposed changes could be used to reduce expenditure without the rights and support of people with disabilities being guaranteed in advance.