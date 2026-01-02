Germans make record donations to evicted tenants

„The housing market in Germany is extremely tight and the number of evictions is increasing. But the willingness to help is also increasing: Germans are increasingly donating money to tenants with overdue rent and the homeless, according to an analysis by the American platform GoFundMe, cited by Spiegel“, the report says.

In 2025, the platform raised approximately EUR 6.8 million in housing-related campaigns, compared to EUR 2.3 million the previous year.

There were approximately 5,000 fundraising campaigns with the keywords „housing“, „rent“, „eviction“ and “homelessness“, compared to 2,400 the previous year.

There are nearly half a million homeless people in Germany, most of whom live in state shelters or with relatives and friends.

According to a government report, 47,300 people were living on the streets or in temporary shelters at the beginning of 2024, compared to 10,000 less than two years earlier. The number of evictions has also increased.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg