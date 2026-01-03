High interest in luxury country houses with year-round access (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip published last week - luxury house in the town of Apriltsi, Lovech region. The offer price of the property with year-round access is 445,900 EUR. The main house is on three levels, with a built-up area of 220 sq m, completely renovated. A spacious gathering place of 40 sq m has been created in the yard - a scene for family dinners, holidays, children's parties and long summer evenings. The property also has a separate guest house of 40 sq m, including a living room with a kitchen, a bathroom with a toilet, a fireplace, two bedrooms and a veranda with a beautiful view and access to the yard.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg