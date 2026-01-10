Luxury new apartments for rent in Lozenets (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected video clip, published last week - a 2-room apartment in the capital's Lozenets district. The property is located in a newly built luxury building near the "James Boucher" metro station. The apartment is fully furnished and has low utility costs.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg