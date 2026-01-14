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How much did panel houses increase in price in 2025

How much did panel houses increase in price in 2025

Nearly 30% of housing transactions are with this type of housing

Jan 14, 2026 17:05 1 367

How much did panel houses increase in price in 2025 - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The intensive construction of housing in the last 3-4 years in Sofia and the creation of literally new neighborhoods on the outskirts of the capital leave the impression that the emphasis of buyers is on apartments that are under construction or have just been newly built. However, data from the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (AGKK) show a different trend. Over the past year, nearly 35% of purchases and sales were with panel houses. Despite experts' warnings that most buildings of this type are expiring or have even expired their service life, they not only continue to be in the sights of buyers, but are also traded quite successfully. There are two reasons for this. First of all, lower prices, despite the fact that over the past 12 months there has been an increase of nearly %, according to data from the largest real estate website in our country imot.bg. Second, good interior layout. Architecturally, apartments in most cases turn out to be more functional than new construction, analysts comment.

The data shows that two-bedroom apartments in panel neighborhoods have increased in price more than three-bedroom apartments, which largely reflects the consumer logic of the market. Their advantage is twofold: lower final purchase price and high liquidity when renting.

Small apartments are becoming more expensive because they serve three types of demand - first home, investment and rental product.

The average increase in prices for 2-room apartments in the capital's districts with the largest number of panel houses is 16%, according to data from imot.bg. The average price at the beginning of last year in the indicated districts was 1950 EUR/sq m, and at the beginning of the current one it is already 2270 EUR/sq m. In areas such as Mladost 4, Nadezhda 3 and Ovcha kupel 1, the percentage of appreciation reaches 30%. The prices of this type of property in Druzhba 2, Mladost 2 and Nadezhda 1 remained almost unchanged. The increase is no more than 4%. The reason is that in all three of these areas there is a metro, and the supply is very limited - two factors that have led to a kind of “ceiling” in the price per square meter of living space.

For 3-room apartments, the growth is from 1811 EUR/sq m. in January 2025 to 2133 EUR/sq m. in the first month of 2026, or an average increase of 17%. Strong segmentation is also present here. For example, in Lyulin there has been a decrease in price of about 4% over the past 12 months and only a 3% increase in Lyulin 3 and 10. In the fourth, seventh and eighth parts, however, an increase of between 23% and 27% has been observed, according to data from imot.bg.

The strongest increase in price for 3-room apartments in panel complexes is observed in Mladost 3 - 36% and Nadezhda 3 - 30%.

For years, panel apartments have been considered a “reserve budget segment“ on the market. However, the picture has changed in the past year. Data from 2025-2026 show that in some places they already function as a liquid and investment product.

The conclusions that analysts draw are several:

  • Panel neighborhoods are the new driver of price growth — percentage ahead of the central areas and new construction in many subzones.
  • Two-bedroom apartments are the most sought-after housing on the panel market, thanks to the combination of affordability and liquidity.
  • Mladost, Nadezhda and Ovcha Kupel are becoming the most dynamic panel hubs, and can no longer be considered as “cheap periphery“.
  • Lyulin demonstrates internal segmentation, which is a sign of market maturation and micro-location pricing.
  • The panel is no longer seen as a compromise, but as a choice for investment, for a first home and for rental.

In reality, it turns out that the advantages of panel housing are not to be underestimated - starting from the environment and available infrastructure and ending with the degree of earthquake. It turns out that in an earthquake they are more resistant than buildings built at the dawn of democracy in the 1990s. Yes - it is often said that the life of panel houses is over or is coming to an end. According to experts, this type of construction has a residual resource of 20-30 years, and buyers do not share concerns about this when purchasing them.

Prices of 2- and 3-room apartments in neighborhoods of Sofia with
most panel construction (in EUR/sq.m.)

2-стайни 3-стайни общо
квартал яну.25 яну.26 изм. % яну.25 яну.26 изм. % яну.25 яну.26 изм. %
Дружба 1 2 077 2 588 24 1 725 2 004 16 1 977 2 383 20
Дружба 2 2 201 2 228 1 2 144 2 424 13 2 175 2 304 5
Люлин 1 1 703 1 927 13 1 941 1 867 -4 1 930 2 010 4
Люлин 2 1 811 1 995 10 1 615 1 885 16 1 651 1 873 13
Люлин 3 1 948 2 181 11 2 022 2 087 3 1 985 2 158 8
Люлин 4 1 842 2 250 22 1 506 1 896 25 1 677 2 050 22
Люлин 5 1 563 1 782 14 1 555 1 718 10 1 556 1 751 12
Люлин 6 1 649 1 974 19 1 454 1 682 15 1 572 1 907 21
Люлин 7 2 077 2 312 11 1 622 1 998 23 2 070 2 233 7
Люлин 8 1 750 2 074 18 1 608 2 056 27 1 711 2 058 20
Люлин 9 1 777 2 223 25 1 504 1 832 21 1 677 2 060 22
Люлин 10 2 277 1 746 -24 1 730 1 798 3 1 902 1 754 -8
Люлин - център 1 815 1 992 9 1 682 1 979 17 1 678 1 952 16
Младост 1 2 262 2 775 22 2 254 2 527 12 2 249 2 564 14
Младост 1А 2 094 2 813 34 2 269 2 645 16 2 192 2 592 18
Младост 2 2 447 2 566 4 2 254 2 558 13 2 268 2 569 13
Младост 3 2 379 2 687 12 2 277 3 108 36 2 314 2 931 26
Младост 4 2 064 2 698 30 1 913 2 257 17 1 986 2 276 14
Надежда 1 2 211 2 308 4 1 827 2 143 17 2 138 2 293 7
Надежда 2 1 901 2 546 33 1 741 2 218 23 1 877 2 390 27
Надежда 3 1 786 2 314 29 1 777 2 313 30 1 777 2 313 30
Надежда 4 1 869 2 168 15 1 754 2 086 18 1 854 2 168 16
Овча купел 1 837 2 264 23 1 759 2 183 24 1 802 2 186 21
Овча купел 1 1 674 2 195 31 1 656 2 099 26 1 656 2 109 27
Овча купел 2 1 757 2 148 22 1 699 1 964 15 1 700 2 019 18

Подробна статистика за средните цени на имоти в България по градове и квартали може да видите в imot.bg


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