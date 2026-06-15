Germany puts iconic castle hotel owned by Russian for sale

The historic Wolfsbrunnen Castle Hotel, located in the village of Meinhard in the German state of Hesse, which is owned by Russian entrepreneurs, is up for sale for over EUR 11 million, according to the Bild newspaper.

The historic mansion is currently one of the most exclusive and expensive properties in Germany. Set in the castle park, which covers 84,000 square meters, the eponymous luxury hotel currently operates with 53 rooms and 35 employees. The property also features a 114 square meter restaurant with a cigar lounge, a castle bar, a wine cellar, a library and a 155 square meter spa area with a sauna and a fitness center. It also has its own helipad.

Wolfsbrunnen Castle was built between 1904 and 1907 by the district mayor Alexander von Koidel. After a turbulent history during which the building served as a hospital, a dormitory for displaced persons and a refuge for a religious sect, the castle was purchased in 2009 by a 61-year-old Russian couple, Irina Klochkova and Andrei Trubitsin. The entrepreneurs paid approximately EUR 3 million for it. By 2015, they had invested in a large-scale renovation of the building, transforming it into a four-star hotel.

The castle has already been listed for sale on the Immobilienscout24 platform. A representative of the real estate agency luxusmakler.de, which is handling the transaction, told Bild that “the owners have asked the current hotel manager to monitor the sale process“. He will probably be directly involved in determining who will inherit this property.

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