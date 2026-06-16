Two Skyscrapers Connected with a Park in the Air (PHOTOS)

The Canadian metropolis of Toronto has acquired one of the most impressive new architectural projects in North America. British architectural studio WilkinsonEyre announced the completion of the second and final phase of the CIBC Square complex – a large-scale business and transportation development in the heart of the city's financial district, which attracts attention with its two 250-meter towers connected by an elevated public park above an active railway line.

The new tower at 141 Bay Street completes the overall design of the complex, which began with the construction of the first building at 81 Bay Street in 2021. The two towers form a new urban campus around the busiest transportation hub in Canada – Union Station.

The most notable element of the complex is the so-called Sky Park – a park with an area of nearly 4000 sq.m., located about 25 meters above the railway corridor. The space includes walking paths, green areas, recreational areas and public events, and the idea is to connect Toronto's financial center with the city's waterfront. The park is scheduled to open its doors to visitors later this year.

According to the architects, the project demonstrates a new approach to urban development, in which transportation infrastructure is not perceived as an obstacle, but as an opportunity to create new public spaces. Instead of the railway line dividing separate city neighborhoods, it becomes the basis for building a new connection between them.

The two towers are distinguished by a folded glass facade that forms a characteristic diamond motif every ten floors. The architectural solution creates a constantly changing play of light and reflections on the buildings, making them a recognizable element of the Toronto skyline.

The complex is built on three connected sites with a total area of about eight acres and offers nearly 280,000 sq m of prime office space. In addition to offices, it integrates retail outlets, conference spaces, sports and wellness areas, bicycle parking and a new bus terminal directly connected to Toronto's rail and urban transport system.

CIBC Square is among the most significant office projects implemented in Canada in recent years, and is indicative of the new trend in urban construction - the combination of high-rise architecture, public space and transport infrastructure in a single urban environment. According to analysts, such projects are increasingly seen as a model for the development of large megacities, where the shortage of free land necessitates the search for new solutions for creating quality public spaces.

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