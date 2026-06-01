Bulgaria Sotheby’s International Realty officially presented duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia – the first branded residence in our country, which is now officially on the market and is offered exclusively by the company.

The event brought together a select audience of collectors, entrepreneurs, investors and connoisseurs of automotive culture for an evening in which cars, architecture and design naturally became an expression of a shared aesthetic and lifestyle.

Among the special guests of the evening was John Culliford – CEO of duPont REGISTRY Experiences and a long-standing figure in the global car collector community. During the presentation, he presented the philosophy behind duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ and the international ecosystem that stands behind the project – a private club model built around belonging, community and carefully selected experiences with limited access, which are the basis of the project.

The evening began with an exhibition of collector cars and continued with an official presentation at the RE Club, where guests had the opportunity to learn about the concept behind duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia and the philosophy of the project.

Located in Business Park Sofia, duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia introduces a new type of lifestyle real estate concept to the Bulgarian market – a space created for people for whom the automobile, design and engineering are a natural part of their personal identity and lifestyle.

The project includes 43 boutique suites, developed in partnership with Gensler and Pininfarina Miami, and was created with the idea of offering all the services and amenities characteristic of this type of international luxury residences – from personalized concierge services and specialized infrastructure for car collections to access to the international PRIVÉ ecosystem. Some of the suites also have a specialized car elevator, which allows the car to be integrated directly into the living space - a concept typical of the new generation of automotive residences.

Owners are given the opportunity to become members of the global network of duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ - providing access to an international community of collectors and connoisseurs of automotive culture, connected through private access, off-market opportunities and selected partnerships.

„PRIVÉ Sofia is not a project for the mass market. It is a concept aimed at people who are looking for an environment, community and long-term value beyond the traditional understanding of a luxury property“, commented Bulgaria Sotheby’s International Realty.

As the exclusive representative of the project for Bulgaria, Bulgaria Sotheby’s International Realty provides individual consultations, assistance with the approval process and comprehensive service related to the acquisition and membership in duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia.