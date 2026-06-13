You can rent a floor of a house for the summer season

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected video, published last week - floor of a house in the Akcheral area, near Varna. The floor consists of a bright kitchen with a dining room, with access to a veranda and a terrace, two large bedrooms, each with its own terrace, a closet with a wet room, a bathroom with a toilet and a wide corridor. The property is luxuriously furnished and fully equipped, in excellent condition and ready to rent for 1500 EUR per month.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg