A luxury apartment in Varna now costs 600 EUR per month (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a luxuriously furnished 2-room apartment in the Tsveten Quarter in Varna. The apartment consists of a spacious living room with a kitchen and dining area, a bedroom, which opens onto a glazed terrace, a bathroom with a toilet and an entrance hall.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg