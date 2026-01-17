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A luxury apartment in Varna now costs 600 EUR per month (VIDEO)

A luxury apartment in Varna now costs 600 EUR per month (VIDEO)

Interest in new and modernly furnished apartments is high

Jan 17, 2026 08:00 839

A luxury apartment in Varna now costs 600 EUR per month (VIDEO) - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a luxuriously furnished 2-room apartment in the Tsveten Quarter in Varna. The apartment consists of a spacious living room with a kitchen and dining area, a bedroom, which opens onto a glazed terrace, a bathroom with a toilet and an entrance hall.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg


Bulgaria