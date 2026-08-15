Chinese billionaire buys hotel for $32.6 million

Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao, founder of Shanda Group and one of the key figures in the early years of China's online gaming industry, has acquired a boutique hotel in downtown Shanghai for about 220 million yuan, or $32.6 million. The deal is another sign of increased interest in quality real estate assets in major Chinese cities after a long market decline.

We are talking about Mia Hotel on South Shaanxi Road in the central Huangpu district. The seller is Singapore-based investment company GLP. According to corporate data cited by the South China Morning Post, Shanda Group gained full control of the company that owns the hotel back in March 2026.

The hotel was bought below the initially announced price

The deal is attracting attention mainly because of the price. The property was initially offered for around 312 million yuan, while the final acquisition price was approximately 220 million yuan. This represents a discount of nearly 30% compared to the initial offer price.

The property is located in one of the most sought-after parts of central Shanghai - in the historic Hengfu area, known for its old villas, architectural heritage and proximity to prestigious commercial and residential districts.

According to specialized publications, the hotel is a standalone 11-story building with around 80 rooms and an area of less than 4,000 square meters. Due to its characteristic shape, locals have compared it to the famous Wukang Building in Shanghai.

A pledge to restore Chinese real estate

The deal comes after several difficult years for the Chinese real estate market. Many asset prices have fallen since 2020, and the problems of major developers and weak housing sales have put pressure on the entire sector.

However, this creates opportunities for investors with sufficient capital. In recent months, there has been increased interest in prime assets in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities, especially when they can be acquired at a discount to prices in previous years.

Yang Yuejin, vice president of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute, defines the acquisition as an investment with potential, precisely because of the location and price.

Who is Chen Tianqiao

53-year-old Chen Tianqiao is one of the pioneers of the Chinese internet industry. He built his fortune through Shanda, which began as an online gaming company and later transformed into a private equity group with positions in real estate, technology, healthcare and financial assets.

In recent years, the entrepreneur has rarely appeared publicly in China and manages a significant part of his investments internationally.

The acquisition of Mia Hotel shows that Chen Tianqiao sees an opportunity in the current stage of the property cycle - when prime assets can be bought at significantly lower valuations than those of a few years ago.

Prime properties attract capital again

The deal does not mean that the crisis in the Chinese property market is over. However, it shows a change in the behavior of some investors.

Instead of waiting for a full recovery, some buyers are already turning to rare, well-located assets in the central parts of large cities, where supply is limited and the potential for long-term appreciation is higher.

At a price of about $32.6 million, Mia Hotel is becoming just such an investment - an asset in one of the most valuable parts of Shanghai, acquired after a serious price adjustment.

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