Amazon pours 15 billion euros per year into France

The American company Amazon intends to invest 15 billion EUR in projects in France over the next three years, the press service of the company's French division announced.

„Amazon announces an investment of over 15 billion EUR in France over three years (2026-2028). This will be the largest investment by a company in the country“, the statement said.

The funds will be used to create the necessary infrastructure, including the construction of new logistics centers, as well as to develop Amazon's capabilities in the field of cloud services and artificial intelligence. The company also intends to create 7,000 jobs in the country with permanent employment contracts throughout the country.

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