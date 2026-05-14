450 million euros raised for the construction of Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport

The “Vasil Levski“ Sofia Airport project has raised financing in the amount of 450 million euros from the international

capital markets with a 22-year maturity. The financing mobilizes new resources for the construction of Terminal 3, which is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2026, as well as for the modernization of the existing airport infrastructure.

The planned investments will provide the necessary capacity in accordance with the needs and development of the airport over the next 30 years, thereby strengthening its role as a strategic gateway for Bulgaria to Europe and the

world.

The confirmed commitment of international institutional and private investors is an expression of confidence in the sustainable development of the project after the award of the concession and the prospects for the development of the airport.

“The secured financing is an example of what can be achieved through a successful public-private partnership.“, said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect. “As a long-term partner of the Bulgarian state, our company is fully committed to the development of the airport in the public interest. Through investments with a long-term vision, we increase Bulgaria's connectivity, expand economic opportunities and contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the country in the coming decades.“

The financing is structured through a combination of bank lending and a bond issue — the first bond issue for project financing of a public-private partnership project in Bulgaria, issued on a regulated market (Euronext Dublin). It involves a diversified group of leading international investors and financial partners, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and UniCredit Group.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be found at imot.bg