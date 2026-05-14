Mineral wool plant opened in Crimea

A mineral wool plant with a capacity of 30,000 tons of heat and sound insulation materials has been put into operation in Crimea, the head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, announced on Telegram.

„A plant for the production of mineral wool and products from it for civil and industrial construction has been opened in the Republic of Crimea. This is one of the most modern production lines in southern Russia. The production capacity is 30,000 tons of heat and sound insulation materials, which will fully meet the needs of the republic and in the future provide high-quality products to the historical regions,“ the statement said.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Crimea Anushavan Aghajanyan told reporters that the total investment in the project is 950 million rubles, 400 million of which is assistance from the regional fund. The mineral wool plant has been opened in the Simferopol region. It will use local raw materials, in particular Crimean diabase.

This is one of the largest enterprises in the Southern Federal District. The nearest similar plant is 700 km from Crimea. The plant's director, Yegor Vershinin, reported that the plant employs 75 people. The work is carried out in four shifts, 24 hours a day.

Agadzhanyan noted that the region is doing everything possible to supply the construction industry with local building materials. Plans include the opening of three more construction plants that will provide the industry with the necessary materials.

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