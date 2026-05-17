The strongest demand for smart home is among men from the millennial generation

Men aged 35-44 are more likely than other Russians to prefer real estate equipped with “smart“ systems, according to a study conducted by the analytical center of the development company MR.

"Who chooses apartments with smart home technologies? The portrait of the most active audience is mainly men aged 35-44 who are interested in digital innovations and already have experience in using such devices; they represent 35% of buyers of “digital” apartments. For them, functionality and increased comfort of everyday life are of key importance", the announcement says.

It is clarified that about 20% of those interested in such housing are respondents in the age group 65 and older, in third place - 18% - people aged 55-64. At the same time, there are approximately equal numbers of women and men among those interested in these categories. "It is generally accepted that technological innovations are not of interest to representatives of pre-retirement age, but in the case of the "smart home" it turned out to be exactly the opposite. Ease of use is a critical success factor for this age group, and modern systems are being developed, including taking into account the characteristics of the older generation's perception - with clear interfaces and a minimum number of settings," the company explained.

It is added that the 45-54 age group accounts for 16% of those interested in the opportunity to purchase a home with smart home technologies, while the share of young people under 34 is only 11%.

"As the results of our survey showed, the demand for" smart home "has already been formed - moreover, buyers are increasingly willing to pay extra for popular digital scenarios. That is why it is critical for developers at the initial stage to develop a detailed standard for a unified digital environment of buildings. At the same time, technological systems must provide not only a high level of security, but also accompany the daily daily scenarios of residents, for example, issuing temporary passes for guests, calling a taxi via voice assistant, etc.,“, commented the product director Denis Hazov on the results of the study.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg