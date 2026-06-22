Mortgage loan from Fibank for Bulgarians with income from abroad

More and more Bulgarians living and working abroad are looking for a way to stay connected to their homeland, to provide security for their families or to make an investment. Buying a property in Bulgaria is more than a financial transaction – it is a home that brings stability, peace of mind and a sense of belonging.

That is why Fibank (First Investment Bank) offers a special product tailored to customer demand – Mortgage loan for Bulgarian citizens with income from abroad, now with improved conditions, combining transparency, flexibility and real solutions.

Who is this loan suitable for?

The product is designed for Bulgarians who work under an employment contract or as self-employed persons in countries outside Bulgaria. It is suitable both for those who want to purchase property in their homeland, and for clients in need of funds for current needs – repairs, finishing works, education or for repayment of debts.

Why is this mortgage loan from Fibank the right choice?

One of the main advantages of the product, which allows the implementation of plans without compromise, is the lack of a pre-fixed maximum loan amount. Customers can receive financing depending on the market value of the property serving as collateral (residential, administrative or commercial), which gives them greater freedom in choosing a home or investment property. Within the framework of the mortgage loan, additional financing can also be provided for repairs and improvements to the purchased property, without the requirement to submit supporting documents. An additional convenience is the possibility of applying for pre-approval of financial indicators, which gives the client greater clarity and confidence even before choosing a specific property.

When refinancing a mortgage loan granted by another financial institution, FIB can cover the costs of notary and state fees related to the establishment of a mortgage, in the amount of up to 600 euros.

In addition, the long repayment term - up to 25 years, as well as equal monthly payments ensure predictability and stability - key factors in long-term planning by each client.

Applying is easy and convenient - clients can submit an application online, as well as receive a free video consultation with a banking expert.

With this product, Fibank supports Bulgarians abroad on their path to creating their own home and reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality financial services for the benefit of clients.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg