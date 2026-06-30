Wealthy investors can return to London via Golden Visa

The UK is discussing the possibility of returning the so-called “golden visa“ scheme. The most common way to acquire it is to purchase a luxury property, most often in London or other British cities.

The discussed threshold is 5 million pounds of investment in a British business, against which candidates could receive a path to British citizenship for a period of 5 years.

Regarding the real estate market, the fastest effect would be seen in high-end housing. London is traditionally among the most preferred markets for global buyers with high incomes. Areas such as Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Chelsea, Belgravia and Kensington have for years functioned not only as residential districts, but also as international zones for storing capital and prestige.

The possible return of the “golden visa“ could give a new impetus to this market, especially after a period of weaker activity, higher taxes, stricter regulation and pressure on foreign buyers. For developers, real estate agencies and private banks, this would mean a new flow of clients with high purchasing power.

Official data shows that the average price of a house in the UK in April 2026 is around 270,000 pounds, with an annual increase of 3.8%. However, London is moving differently from the rest of the country — the market remains expensive, but sensitive to taxes, interest rates, regulations and international demand.

That is why a possible restoration of the investor visa could be perceived by the property sector as a signal that the UK wants to compete more aggressively for global capital again. This would be particularly important for London, where expensive housing and some new construction are facing more cautious demand from local buyers.

The potential benefits come with political and societal risks. The previous Tier 1 Investor visa scheme was closed in February 2022 due to concerns that it was being used by people with ill-gotten wealth and links to corruption. The topic of Russian capital, money laundering and the transformation of the British property market into a haven for dubious funds was particularly sensitive.

This is precisely where the greatest risk for a new scheme lies. If it is reinstated without sufficient control, it could heighten concerns that London is once again opening the door to capital of unclear origin. This would be particularly problematic for the property sector, which has been under scrutiny for years for the role of luxury homes as a tool for storing and concealing wealth.

Therefore, any new “golden visa“ is likely to have to be much stricter than the old one. If real economic value is the goal, investments should be directed towards active business, innovation, jobs and productive sectors, rather than passive asset ownership. Otherwise, the scheme risks being perceived as a new channel for speculative capital to flow into property.

For the property market, this means a double scenario. With a well-regulated scheme, the effect could be positive — more international investors, stronger interest in luxury homes, office space and commercial properties, as well as additional demand for professional services. However, weak regulation could lead to new political tensions, public discontent and pressure for even stricter rules on foreign buyers.

The issue comes at a time when the British property market is seeking a balance between the need for investment and the problem of housing affordability. For local buyers, high prices, interest rates and deposits remain a serious barrier. In such an environment, any policy that can increase demand in the upper segment will inevitably be viewed through the question of whether it deepens the social division in the market.

At this stage, there is no final decision on the return of the “golden visa“. But the debate itself shows that Britain is looking for ways to attract global capital after years of tighter controls and a more cautious policy towards foreign investors.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg