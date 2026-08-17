The next “best city in the world”

Singapore is emerging as one of the strongest candidates to be the next city to challenge the global leadership of London and New York. This is the conclusion of an analysis by The Irish Times, based on a survey of internationally mobile professionals from various fields. Among the candidates mentioned are also Dubai, Mumbai and Bangkok, but Singapore is the most common answer.

Why Singapore stands out

Singapore’s main advantage is the combination of extremely developed infrastructure, a strong financial sector, international connectivity and the ability to implement large-scale government projects.

One example is the new Terminal 5 at Changi Airport. Its first phase should serve about 50 million passengers per year, and its commissioning is planned for the mid-30s. The project is part of the larger Changi East expansion and should further strengthen Singapore’s position as a global transport hub. center.

The city is also already among the world's leading financial centers. In the Global Financial Centers Index 39 of March 2026, Singapore is just behind New York, London and Hong Kong, with the differences between the leading centers being minimal.

Dubai is the other serious contender

Among the most frequently mentioned alternatives is Dubai. The city has attracted a huge amount of international capital, business and population and has become one of the main global centers for aviation, tourism, finance and real estate.

However, there are two potential drawbacks - its relatively small scale compared to megacities such as London, New York or Paris, and increasing competition from Saudi Arabia to attract international companies and qualified specialists.

Mumbai has the culture, but not the infrastructure

Another candidate is Mumbai. The Indian metropolis has a huge creative industry, cinema, music, entrepreneurship and a population of many millions.

The problem is infrastructure. According to the analysis, Mumbai is almost the opposite of Singapore: it has enormous cultural and human capital, but its transport and urban infrastructure still lags behind the leading world centers.

And Bangkok?

Bangkok is also among the possible future contenders thanks to its scale, diversity and international appeal. But its economic weight is not yet comparable to that of the leading financial centers.

It is precisely a strong business base that is the common characteristic of cities that consistently rank among the most influential in the world.

London still has difficulty giving up first place

Despite talk of shifting the world's economic center to Asia, traditional Western megacities continue to dominate many international rankings.

For example, in the Europe’s Best ranking Resonance Cities 2026 London is again No. 1 in Europe, followed by Paris and Berlin. The methodology evaluates indicators related to quality of life, attractiveness and economic prosperity.

The explanation according to The Irish Times is simple: economic power can be built over decades, but urban prestige is accumulated over centuries. Museums, universities, architecture, cultural institutions, restaurants, parks and historic districts can hardly be created all at once.

Therefore, Singapore is probably the strongest candidate among the new global centers, but to reach the status of London or New York, it will have to prove that it can combine economic efficiency with the cultural weight and urban identity that turn a successful city into a world capital.

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