Residential construction in Targovishte has decreased by 30%

The number of residential buildings started in Targovishte district decreased by 30% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first three months of the year, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Between April and June, construction began on seven residential buildings with a total of 26 homes and 1,990 sq m of gross floor area. Construction of three other buildings with a total of 198 sq m of gross floor area has also started.

The decline is even more noticeable in the number of homes and the area of new projects. On a quarterly basis, homes in started buildings decreased by 67.5%, and their gross floor area - by 73.7%. In other types of buildings, the number decreased by 25%, and the gross floor area - by by 87.7%.

In terms of the number of new residential buildings started, Targovishte district ranks 26th in the country. The most active new construction in the second quarter was reported in the districts of Plovdiv, Sofia (capital) and Burgas.

At the same time, data on issued building permits show potential for new projects in the coming months. Local administrations in Targovishte district have issued permits for 17 residential buildings with 97 dwellings and a total of 6,885 sq. m of gross floor area. Permits have also been granted for 18 other buildings with 5,133 sq. m of area.

At the national level, the picture is different. In the second quarter of 2026, construction of 1,774 residential buildings with 8,913 dwellings and over 1.04 million sq. m of gross floor area began in Bulgaria. Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of residential building starts in the country is higher.

The data highlights the significant regional differences in the housing market. While construction activity remains high in the largest cities, in smaller areas such as Targovishte, newly started projects are significantly fewer and show greater fluctuations between quarters.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg