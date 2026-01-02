A resident of the Teteven village of Glogovo has been detained for the murder of his brother, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lovech confirmed to BTA. The incident occurred in the early hours of 2026.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Lovech.

There is a person who has been brought to criminal responsibility, he has been charged under Art. 116, para. 1, item 6 of the Criminal Code for committing murder with particular cruelty, Svetla Ivanova, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office - Lovech, told BTA. The murder was committed by striking the head with the sharp part of an axe.

The detainee is currently being questioned, is to be detained for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor and a request for detention under arrest will be filed.

The detainee's nephew was also injured and was hospitalized for treatment.

Later, the District Prosecutor's Office – Lovech announced that on January 1, the perpetrator with the initials K.M., 42 years old, was brought as a defendant for the fact that on the same day, at around 02:35 in the village of Glogovo, he intentionally killed a man with the initials P.M., 44 years old, by committing the act with particular cruelty - by inflicting blows with an axe to the head.

Witnesses have been questioned, material evidence has been seized and a forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the causes of the man's death. The perpetrator of the act is to be assigned a forensic psychological and psychiatric examination.

The investigation continues under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Lovech.