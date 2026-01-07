First case of counterfeit euro banknotes in the country in 2026

Forensic investigators from Shumen caught a man who put a counterfeit euro banknote into circulation.

The work on the case began on January 5, after receiving a signal from the owner of a commercial establishment in the city.

According to him, shortly before 4 p.m. on January 2, an unknown person visited a grocery store, bought a soft drink and paid the bill with a 50-euro banknote. A little later, when calculating the turnover, the owner of the commercial establishment suspected that the banknote was counterfeit. He handed the banknote over to the police station in Shumen.

Forensic investigators from the police station in the city tracked down a local resident.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old man was identified and detained. During the operational actions taken, a search was carried out in his apartment in the city. Two more counterfeit banknotes, each with a denomination of 50 euros, were found and seized.

The work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues.