The man who killed his wife with a shovel in Sofia remains permanently in custody

The appellate magistrates in Sofia refused to change the detention measure of Valentin Vassilev, accused of the murder of his wife - Petrana Petkova, whose body was found in a substation in the capital's "Nadezhda 1" district.

On January 8, a panel of the Court of Appeals - Sofia confirmed the ruling of the Sofia City Court, which dismissed the defendant's appeal to change his detention measure from "detention in custody" to a lighter one. According to the court, the evidence submitted in the case is sufficient to make a reasonable assumption that it was the accused Valentin Vassilev who intentionally killed the woman he lived with, in a particularly cruel manner and under conditions of domestic violence, BGNES reported.

The magistrates noted a risk of absconding, since there is evidence in the case that the accused often changes the addresses at which he resides without registering with them. The court indicated that there is also a risk of committing a crime and influencing witnesses.

The ruling is final and is not subject to appeal or protest.