Bulgarian arrested with kilograms of cocaine and heroin in Serbia

A Bulgarian citizen was arrested in a specialized operation by the Serbian police in the city of Smederevo, after a total of 3 kilograms of hard drugs were found in his car. The arrest was reported by the Serbian publication Telegraf, citing the local Ministry of Interior.

The detainee has the initials V.A.V. According to official information, the drugs were hidden in a trailer pulled by a "Mercedes" car. During the search, police officers found exactly one kilogram of cocaine and two kilograms of heroin.

In addition to the narcotics, 2,000 euros in cash and two mobile phones were found and seized from the Bulgarian - a common practice among drug couriers to separate personal communication from "work" communication.

The suspect was remanded in custody for up to 48 hours. He is to be handed over to the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Smederevo with a criminal order for unregulated production and distribution of narcotics.

The car and trailer used to transport the prohibited substances have been confiscated by the authorities. The investigation continues to establish the origin of the drugs and the final destination of the delivery.