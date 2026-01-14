Radoslav Gradev: Counterfeit euro is coming to us from another EU member state

25 counterfeit 100 euro banknotes have been put into circulation in the Ruse and Razgrad region. This became clear after the arrest of three young people who acquired the counterfeit money on the Internet, bTV recalled.

„The Ruse District Prosecutor's Office is monitoring three such pre-trial proceedings for the distribution of counterfeit banknotes. One is for 8 50 leva banknotes. The second pre-trial proceedings concern complicity between two individuals - 18 and 20 years old, who were in possession of large quantities of counterfeit banknotes. The case concerns four 100 leva banknotes with the same serial number. "Another 22 banknotes with a face value of 50 leva also with the same serial number. And another 93 banknotes with a face value of 100 euros," he commented in "This Morning" Ruse District Prosecutor Radoslav Gradev.

„Some of these banknotes were tried to be put into circulation, but through the quick reaction of the police, these banknotes were isolated and were not put into circulation“, he explained.

„They were directed to small settlements in the Ruse region - specifically to the town of Vetovo and the village of Yasenovets, where it is assumed that the residents are not well acquainted with the protection and the new banknotes“, pointed out Radoslav Gradev.

According to him, the banknotes are of extremely good quality, but only visually, the paper does not have the necessary noise and is felt when touched.

According to him, the judicial authorities and specifically the main directorate “Fighting Organized Crime“ in these transitional months they should ban sites for distributing banknotes.

Radoslav Gradev explained that there is information that counterfeit banknotes are entering the territory of Bulgaria from another member state of the European Union.