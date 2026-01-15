The horror of 2024 has returned. A sexual maniac who chased ladies in the dark with his penis pulled out was harassing the area around the capital's mall, 23rd school (next to the "Poduene" station). He has returned again, it is clear from the post.

At that time, the signals were one after another and the First District Police Department had sent additional law enforcement forces, including a constant presence of patrols in the area. Residents of the "Slatina" and "Oborishte" districts and now they insist on the same thing considering the new batch of signals.

Here is a shocking story from the lady who became another victim of the brazen attack last night:

"Hello, this evening at 17:40 on Sitnyakovo Blvd., behind school 23, walking along the sidewalk in the direction of Poduyane, I passed a young man who was standing at the beginning of the school fence. A few meters further down, still behind the school, he caught up with me, pulled my jacket and tried to rub against me with his penis out. After I reached out to hit him and screamed, he ran up, in the direction of Serdika Mall. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and a hat. I have reported to 112, but be careful in the area," warns the victim, quoted by "Maritsa".

Several versions are commented under the post. According to one, it is a tall and athletic Roma, who are not lacking in the area of the station. According to another, it is a white man of average height.