A scheme for the illegal granting and utilization of large amounts of consumer loans has been revealed, the spokesperson for the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Desislava Petrova and the head of the "Economic Police" department - SDVR Commissioner Ilcho Blagoev, quoted by BTA, announced at a briefing.

The work on the case began after a signal from the bank from which the loans were withdrawn. This concerns four loans in the amount of 30 thousand euros. Five people have been brought as defendants - two women and three men. They have a clean criminal record and are being held in custody.

Commissioner Blagoev said that fake ID cards were used, and the application and verification for the loan were made through the bank's mobile application.