Ivan Demerdzhiev: We found out who helped Vasil Mihaylov, there are interesting names from the institutions

The long process of his identification and detention helped us to find out who the people were who helped him during this time. There are interesting names there, related to some institutions. There are also those who are criminally active. This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev to journalists in connection with the detention of Vasil Mihaylov - the prosecutor's son, quoted by focus-news.net.

"We promised justice and it must be clear that this justice will be inevitable. This is a message not only to this specific detainee, but to everyone who tries to escape the law. There is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Even less a person who dared to attack police officers," said Demerdzhiev.

He indicated that at this point he could not reveal the names of his patrons, but assured that at a later stage more information would be provided about this circle of people and the locations where Vasil Mihaylov was hiding.

According to him, Mihaylov seriously hindered the GDBOP.