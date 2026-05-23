The wanted man, known as the "Prosecutor's Son", was found and detained in front of the entrance to a block of flats in the capital's "Svoboda" district.

Details of the police actions were announced by Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, acting director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Prevention. He said that the wanted man has changed his appearance to the point of being difficult to recognize. “The work on this case has been going on for more than two months, with numerous signals being received and all of them being worked on.

The colleagues conducted a series of extremely complex and dangerous activities, after which the wanted person was located and detained. "This is one of the addresses where he was hiding," Zlatkov explained, pointing out that he was surprised during the police actions taken to detain him and did not resist.

We will conduct the necessary talks with the detainee, after which he will be handed over to the judicial authorities, since there is a valid sentence, he added.

According to the police data of the so-called The prosecutor's son was assisted by a network of people, and these circumstances are currently being clarified, it was also announced at the briefing of the director of the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov expressed gratitude to the hundreds of employees of the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation Department who worked tirelessly on the search, as well as to his colleagues from the State Security Service.

Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev thanked the officers who brought the search operation to a successful conclusion, describing their work as an exceptional operation, great coordination and professionalism.

“When the state is in its place, the result is visible“, said the Minister of the Interior.