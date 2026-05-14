Large-scale operation of the Internal Affairs Directorate against property fraud, there are detainees

Large-scale operation of the Internal Affairs Directorate against property fraud. The action is being carried out at several addresses in the capital, some of which are located in the “Fakulteta“ quarter, at the cooperative market in “Lyulin“ and in a metropolitan mall on “Opalchenska“ street, summarized "Nova TV".

There are detainees, and according to information from the investigation, the number of those arrested will increase in the course of the operation. The police presence has been increased, and it also includes gendarmerie. There have also been arrests in the center of Sofia.

According to unofficial information, a prominent figure from the active criminal contingent with Georgi Yanev - James, has been detained, as well as the notary with revoked rights Boris Yankov. Procedural investigative actions are underway.

According to NOVA, there was an investigation into the same people some time ago, and they have already stood trial for identical crimes. At that time, the assumptions were that they had seized the properties of the elderly and mentally ill people with different types of schemes.

Representatives of the law enforcement agencies are expected to provide additional information.