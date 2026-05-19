A man barricaded himself in his home, locked his mother and threatened to kill her

Police and fire department detained a man who barricaded himself in his home in Kardzhali and threatened the life of his own mother. The operation was carried out in the village of Vozhdovo after a signal on the 112 telephone.

14 employees of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Kardzhali and three firefighters were immediately sent to the scene. According to initial data, the 45-year-old man kept his mother in his home, isolating her in a separate room and making threats to kill her. There was also information that he was armed with a knife and a hammer, which required an extremely careful approach by law enforcement agencies.

The firefighter used specialized equipment to open the front door, which was additionally reinforced on the inside. Shortly thereafter, police teams entered the home and neutralized the man without a physical confrontation.

Among the seized items were the knife and hammer that he was holding at the time of the intervention. The entire operation lasted about two hours and ended without any injuries. The man was handed over to a medical team for examination and subsequent assessment of his condition.