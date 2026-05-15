The bomb under the car in Govedartsi was planted hours before a court hearing

Tension and increased security measures in the Samokov village of Govedartsi, after an explosive device attached to a car was discovered on May 14. The signal was filed around 11:00 a.m. by the car owner – Mitko Dzhorgov, who himself noticed the suspicious object behind the rim of his car, reports bTV.

According to him, when inspecting the car, he noticed a black “pig's tail“, and shortly after that he saw a green grenade attached to the tire.

“I immediately called 112. The police, fire department, ambulance, and later a specialized anti-terrorism team arrived“, Dzhorgov said.

The area around the car was immediately cordoned off, and those living in nearby houses were instructed not to leave their homes until the operation was completed. The device was defused and seized for examination.

At the moment, there is no official information whether it was a live grenade or a dummy device. According to the owner, however, employees on site have stated that an expert examination is pending to determine the type and danger of the device.

The case has gained additional tension due to Dzhorgov's claims that he has been in conflict with a specific person for nearly two years. According to him, it is no coincidence that the incident occurred on the very day that a court case between the two was scheduled, in which Dzhorgov appears as the victim.

His lawyer Vasilka Mazganova stated that she has "reasonable doubts" about the possible involvement of a person with whom her client is in conflict. She stressed that she expects the prosecutor's office and the investigative authorities to conduct a full investigation into the case.

“We do not believe it is a coincidence that a bomb was found in my client's car on the day of the case“, said lawyer Mazganova.

According to the owner, cameras in the area filmed a person passing by the car at around 3:00 a.m., several hours before the device was discovered. The recordings have already been handed over to investigators.

At this time, there is no information about the perpetrator being detained. The investigation is ongoing.