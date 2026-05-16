The police have detained a 32-year-old man, accused of shooting an air pistol at a group of young people yesterday (May 15) after an argument in the capital's "Nadezhda" district, near the "Khan Kubrat" metro station, the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) announced.

The man has previous police records for thefts. Multiple phones and two air pistols with pellets were found in his apartment.

Two people were injured - a Bulgarian woman, with a slight scratch on her neck from the shot, and a man, a Dutch citizen, with a fractured arm.