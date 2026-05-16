A body was found in the area of the "Rudnichar" hut in Vitosha Nature Park, the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs announced.

The alarm was filed about an hour ago, and police teams were sent to the scene to conduct an inspection and procedural and investigative actions.

According to unofficial information, the body is severely disfigured, which makes it difficult to initially establish the identity. At the moment, the SDVR has announced that it is a man's body, but his age is not specified.

The "Rudnichar" hut, near which the ominous discovery was made, has not been functioning for years. It is located in the southern part of Vitosha between Vladaya and Marchaevo.

An investigation has been launched into the case, BTA reported.