The Supreme Court of Cassation has launched the case for the death of 11-year-old Angel, who was run over in Lyaskovets

The Supreme Court of Cassation has launched the case for the death of 11-year-old Angel, who was run over on a pedestrian path in Lyaskovets 4 years ago.

The Veliko Tarnovo District Court has issued a suspended sentence for the accused Petar Dimitrov, which was confirmed at the second instance.



The fatal incident is from 2 November 2022. Petar Dimitrov, a teacher and fitness instructor, had had a driver's license for 6 months at the time of the accident. He was driving at almost 60 km per hour in a speed limit of 40 km per hour. He hits 11-year-old Angel on a pedestrian crossing, the boy dies on the spot.



The charge that the prosecutor's office brought against him is for causing death by negligence. The Veliko Tarnovo District Court ruled a suspended sentence, and the Court of Appeals subsequently confirmed it.



The defendant appeared in court accompanied by his lawyer. Both refused to comment.



Angel's relatives insist on an effective sentence, and their lawyer Milen Nikolov explained that he was a driver with several violations behind the wheel:



"The Court of Appeals ruled in general terms to confirm the suspended sentence with acquittal in the part for speeding, assuming that this speeding was not in a direct causal relationship with the result. As a result of a violation of traffic rules by a driver who has been legally qualified for 6 months prior to the date of the incident and who has had three sanctions imposed on him for violations of the Road Traffic Act during these 6 months. The text of the Criminal Code in this case provides for imprisonment from 3 to 8 years.



Before the case, members of "Angels on the Road" gathered in a peaceful protest in front of the Courthouse in Sofia demanding fair sentences. The Supreme Court of Cassation will rule in due time.