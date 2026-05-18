Action in Haskovo: 48 kg of cocaine seized

Following a signal from the State Agency for National Security (SANS), customs officers at the checkpoint "Kapitan Andreevo" seized nearly 48 kg of cocaine worth over 4.4 million euros.

On May 15, 2026, after receiving operational information from SANS, customs officers inspected a cargo train consisting of a tractor and a semi-trailer with Danish transit numbers, left in a parking lot in the border area. The truck was traveling from Belgium via Bulgaria to Turkey.



During the inspection of the tractor's tank, four bags were found containing a total of 43 packages of a white powdery substance. The field drug test determined that the substance reacted to cocaine. The gross weight of the seized drug is 47.910 kg, worth 4,409,278.92 euros at prices for the needs of the judicial system.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated by an investigating customs inspector and are being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office-Haskovo.