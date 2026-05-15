The car with the bomb attached in Govedartsi belongs to a private company, they are investigating an attempt to destroy it

The case of the car with the explosive device attached in the Samokov village of Govedartsi is being investigated under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with an attempt to destroy or damage the car by explosion. It is an Audi brand and is owned by a commercial company.

The investigation began yesterday, after receiving the signal about the bomb in the Operational Duty Unit of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Samokov. An inspection was carried out at the scene, during which the bomb attached to the car was discovered. The area was immediately cordoned off and the explosive device was defused.

According to initial reports, an attempt was made to destroy or damage the vehicle. The prosecutor's office reports that there was a danger to the lives of people in the area, as the explosion could have affected nearby properties.