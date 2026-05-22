Drunk man stabs his son in Pirdop

A man stabs his son with a knife after a scandal, the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs announced.

At around 3.05 yesterday, a signal was received in the Pirdop Regional Directorate that during a brawl, a man who had consumed alcohol had stabbed his son with a knife.

The injured 42-year-old man has been transported for treatment, his life is not in danger.

The perpetrator has been detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for a crime under Art. 129, para. 2 of the Criminal Code.