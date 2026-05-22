Bulgaria took part in an international Europol operation to seize assets from criminal activity

Europol, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from 31 countries and leading partners from the private sector, concluded the third and most successful operational week of Project A.S.S.E.T. (Asset Search & Seize Enforcement Taskforce). The initiative is organized by Europol's European Financial and Economic Crime Center (EFECC), and is a key element in the global fight against serious and organized crime and the seizure of criminal assets, the prosecutor's office announced.

Bulgaria's contribution to the operation is the work of the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime in the pre-trial proceedings led by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office in the pre-trial proceedings led by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office related to money laundering in the course of unregulated trade in artifacts and cultural values.

BTA recalls that at the end of April, during a specialized police operation by officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the State Agency for National Security (SANS), over four thousand objects with signs of cultural values were seized. Four people were detained during the operation. Investigative actions were carried out at seven addresses in Blagoevgrad, Sandanski and Kyustendil, as well as in a vehicle. 3819 antique coins, 180 antique objects with signs of cultural values, 13 antique rings, as well as four metal detectors, electronic devices, ammunition and over five thousand euros were seized.

In November 2025, more than 20 people were charged with trafficking in antiques and money laundering, most of them Bulgarians, but also have dual citizenship. The criminal group has been operating for over 16 years in Western Europe, the Balkans, the United States and other countries. Over 1 billion dollars have been identified in the money laundering part so far. The Bulgarians in the criminal group have been involved in this before 1990.