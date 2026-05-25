After 18 hours of search: Driver who transported migrants near Burgas arrested

After nearly 18 hours of search, the plumber who crashed during a chase with the police in Burgas on Sunday was arrested.

During the incident, the car he was driving veered off the road and fell at the entrance to a pedestrian underpass.

The man was arrested late last night in Plovdiv, NOVA learned from its sources. According to unofficial data, he is from Syria. The three migrants, who are of Moroccan origin, are still receiving treatment in a Burgas hospital without life-threatening injuries. The prosecutor's office is expected to release details on the case.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene, and three men were found in his car.