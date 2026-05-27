Investigating a murder in a Sofia village, a man and a woman are detained

The police are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday, May 26, in the Sofia village of Yamna, reports the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs.

A report about the man who died in a private home was filed at around 6 a.m. During the inspection of the scene, visible signs of violence were found on the body. The resident of the address and a young woman were detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for intentional murder. The investigation continues under the leadership of the prosecutor's office.