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Investigating a murder in a Sofia village, a man and a woman are detained

Investigating a murder in a Sofia village, a man and a woman are detained

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for intentional murder

Май 27, 2026 12:22 36

Investigating a murder in a Sofia village, a man and a woman are detained - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

The police are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday, May 26, in the Sofia village of Yamna, reports the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs.

A report about the man who died in a private home was filed at around 6 a.m. During the inspection of the scene, visible signs of violence were found on the body. The resident of the address and a young woman were detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for intentional murder. The investigation continues under the leadership of the prosecutor's office.


Bulgaria