The court is considering the measure of the detained person after the tragedy in Blagoevgrad

The District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad is expected today to request permanent detention for the person detained in the case of the death of a minor girl in the city a few days ago.

The 20-year-old young man is in custody for a period of up to 72 hours.

He has been charged with the intentional murder of the 16-year-old girl. The tragedy took place on the night of May 24 in the “Strumsko“ neighborhood. A boy was also found seriously injured along with the victim after falling from the fifth floor. He remains in critical condition in “Pirogov“, where doctors continue to fight for his life.

Meanwhile, investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to clarify exactly what happened on the night of the incident. Today, psychologists are entering the high school where the deceased girl and her boyfriend studied.