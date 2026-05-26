The accused in the tragedy in Blagoevgrad claims that he has no memory of what happened

The 20-year-old philosophy student from the South-West University, whom the prosecutor's office charged with intentional murder for the death of a minor girl in Blagoevgrad over the weekend, does not remember anything that happened. This was stated at a briefing by the director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Blagoevgrad, Senior Commissioner Iliya Tuparov.

"He claims that he does not remember anything. He said this during the talks with the psychologists. He has no memory of what happened. He does not even remember other moments of the evening. That's what he claims, but this is yet to be established," Tuparov emphasized.

He explained that the young men ordered LSD through the Telegram application about a month ago. "They waited for a moment when the host's mother - the 16-year-old boy - was not at home to organize a party. The pity is that society is passive. The party started around 5:30 p.m. and no one from the apartment building, and this is a panel block where everything can be heard - reported the incident so that we could react in time. When I went up to the apartment, the view was shocking", the senior commissioner emphasized.

Tuparov emphasized that the injured young man, who was transported to "Pirogov", is improving.

Regarding the fourth person who was in the apartment at the party - he initially left around 10:00 p.m., then returned. "It is inexplicable why he did not report the incident to 112 and did not report what was happening. This boy is intelligent, he studied at a mathematics high school and this year he graduated. They were all part of the same company and participated in a theater group. These are intelligent and smart children. But at the time of the tragedy this boy was not there", the senior commissioner emphasized.

We recall that on Sunday a minor girl was found dead, and a 17-year-old boy is in danger of death after a serious accident in the Blagoevgrad neighborhood "Strumsko". There are two detainees in the case. One of them - the 20-year-old student, is suspected of having shown aggression in a moment of great excitement after taking drugs. It is assumed that he threw both the deceased girl and the boy fighting for his life in "Pirogov" out of the fifth-floor apartment window. According to the information known so far, investigators have found traces of a struggle inside the apartment.

Weights and scales were found in the apartment, which according to investigators means that the host of the party was probably involved in drug distribution. According to the information, there were large quantities of drugs and laughing gas, which were probably used by the participants in the party.