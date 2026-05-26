The accused in the tragedy in Blagoevgrad claims that he has no memory

The 20-year-old philosophy student from the Southwestern University, whom the prosecutor's office charged with intentional murder for the death of an underage girl in Blagoevgrad over the weekend, does not remember anything that happened. This was stated by the director of the OD MVD - Blagoevgrad, Senior Commissioner Iliya Tuparov, quoted by Nova TV.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad is expected to request permanent arrest for the accused. The investigation is into whether he threw the girl from the apartment on the 5th floor under the influence of drugs. The other boy, who also fell from this apartment, remains in hospital. His condition is improving.

„He claims that he does not remember anything. He said this during the talks with the psychologists. He does not remember other moments of the evening. That's what he claims, but this has yet to be established," Tuparov stressed.

He explained that the young people ordered LSD about a month ago via the Telegram app. "They waited for a moment when the mother of the host - the 16-year-old boy - was not at home to organize a party. The pity is that society is passive. The party started at around 5:30 p.m. and no one from the apartment block - a panel building in which everything can be heard - raised a signal so that we could react in time. When I went up to the apartment, the view was shocking," the senior commissioner also said.

According to NOVA, the boy and the girl, who hours later fell from the fifth floor, were together in one of the rooms. The student, who is accused of premeditated murder, asked to be left alone with the girl. He was refused and became aggressive, our sources claim. This is the moment when the third boy got scared and ran away from the apartment. This happened around 10:00 PM. He returned a little later.

„At the time of the tragedy, this boy was not there. However, it is inexplicable why he did not report to 112 and report what was happening. This boy is intelligent, he studied at a mathematics high school and was a high school graduate this year. They were all part of the same company and participated in a theater group. These are intelligent and smart children," the senior commissioner emphasized.

„Let everyone realize - one report to 112 costs one call. It is better not to be sure, but to do it, than to leave such a tragedy”, said the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

There is no information about previous offenses for the three students in the Inspectorate of Education.



„There was no signal of inadequate, abnormal behavior from the students in question. They were not excellent students, but a normal attitude and behavior towards the educational process”, said Ivaylo Zlatanov, director of the Blagoevgrad Educational and Educational Service.

Psychologists entered the schools today. And tomorrow the institutions are meeting to discuss measures against drug distribution.

On Sunday, a minor girl was found dead, and a 16-year-old boy is in danger of death after a serious incident in the Blagoevgrad neighborhood "Strumsko". Two people have been detained in the case. One of them, a 20-year-old student, is suspected of having shown aggression in a moment of great excitement after taking drugs. It is assumed that he threw both the deceased girl and the boy fighting for his life out of the fifth-floor window. According to the information known so far, there were traces of a struggle in the apartment.

Weights and measures were also found there, which according to investigators means that the host of the party was probably involved in drug distribution. According to the information, there were large quantities of drugs and laughing gas, which were probably used by those present at the party.