Vasil Mihaylov, who became known as the "prosecutor's son", has committed three violations in prison since he entered there about a week ago. This was stated by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov. He specified that a change in Mihaylov's regime will be requested.

Two of the violations are fights, and the third - refusing to be tested for alcohol upon his placement in prison. Mihaylov is serving a sentence of 1 year and 8 months for threatening to kill in the Bobov Dol prison.

Naydenov also commented on the case with the "phantom city" in the Baba Alino area. "The Ministry of Justice has no direct relation to illegal construction", he emphasized in response to a question about whether there have been signals about illegal construction near Varna since 2023.

"The documents have passed through the Registry Agency, but were prepared based on documents from other institutions", explained Naydenov. And he asked to be given time to carry out all necessary checks.

"The notaries who carried out the notarial proceedings will also be checked, and the materials have been handed over to the relevant investigative bodies. Checks are pending, for which I would not like to disclose details at this stage. This is a process that will be carried out by the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Justice. All explanations have been requested and in the event of guilty behavior, it will be sanctioned," the Minister of Justice emphasized.